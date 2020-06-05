Alan E. Sohn Tara R. Devine

Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C. Lake County Managing Partner Tara R. Devine was sworn in as the second vice president of the Lake County Bar Association on June 2.

Devine, along with the other members of the LCBA’s 2020-2021 board, were sworn in during a virtual oath ceremony.

Devine has been a member of the Lake County Bar Association for 16 years and has served as a member of the LCBA’s board for four years.

•

Alan E. Sohn, of the Law Offices of Alan E. Sohn Chtd. and faculty member of the National Business Institute, will be a presenter for the upcoming course, “Accounting and Tax Crash Course for Trusts and Estates.” The online course will be held on June 26.

Sohn’s presentation will focus on what executors need to know and do.

•

A newly formed litigation boutique, DeVore Radunsky Miller Berger LLC, has officially opened.

The new firm brings together four partners, Jason E. DeVore, Troy S. Radunsky, Christopher T. Miller and Adam M. Berger along with three associates.

They serve clients across a wide range of industries, including construction, insurance companies, third-party administrators, auto dealerships, trucking companies, real estate, manufacturing and large and small business owners.

For more information about DeVore Radunsky Miller Berger LLC, visit drmblaw.com or call (312) 300- 4479.