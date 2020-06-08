Jeffrey Morof Edward M. Casmere Jennifer Steeve Meghan McMeel

Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP attorneys Meghan McMeel, Jennifer Steeve, Edward Casmere and Jeffrey W. Morof are presenting a webinar on June 8 for Lloyds of London claims personnel focused on the future of litigation in the COVID-19 era.

Their presentation, titled “Social Inflation, Punitive Damages and U.S. Litigation Trends: Where are Claims and Verdicts Headed?” focuses on strategies that companies can employ to reduce, eliminate and prevent litigation risk.

The planned discussion will examine driving forces behind the increase in insurance losses and higher jury awards, as well as provide a peek at the new concepts of tort and negligence law that will drive the litigation of the future.

Casmere, McMeel, Morof and Steeve are all commercial litigators who focus on product liability matters.

The P. Michael Mahoney Chapter of the Federal Bar Association will be hosting a virtual brown bag continuing legal education webinar, titled “Technology, the Web and Virtual Practice: Issues and Opportunities for Trial Lawyers, Part II,” on June 19 from noon to 1 p.m.

This webinar will feature two federal jurists, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa A. Jensen and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas M. Lynch, who will discuss perspectives from the bench.