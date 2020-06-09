Carl Ross Mowery

VanDerGinst Law P.C. added Athena A. Farmakis as a partner.

With more than 25 years of litigation experience, Farmakis’ career encompasses 67 jury trials and hundreds of bench trials in complex and media-sensitive cases.

She previously worked as a Cook County assistant state’s attorney for more than 20 years.

•

Barnes & Thornburg LLP has added Grant T. Pecor as a partner in its labor and employment practice. Pecor will work out of the firm’s Grand Rapids and Chicago offices.

Pecor limits his practice to the representation of employers in both the public and private sectors. He has represented employers across industries while developing a sophisticated focus in the areas of health care and transit.

He also provides general counsel on labor and employment-related matters.

•

Carl Ross Mowery, 64, of Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, born in Fairbury, Ill., died May 30.

After graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University and John Marshall Law School, Mowery went on to focus on compensation, benefits and human resources.

He served most recently as managing director and leader of the Chicago human capital services practice at Grant Thornton LLP.

He is survived by two children, Ashley Lynne Mowery and Jacob Ross Mowery; his former wife and friend, Sherry Keller; and a brother, Ivan. He is predeceased by his parents, Milton Leroy Mowery and Ethel Norine Mowery (nee Chaudoin); and three siblings, Herbert “Herbie,” Mary, and Duane “Dewey”.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to United Way or Lakeview Food Pantry.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date; arrangements made by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or cremation-society.com.