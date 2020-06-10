Kenneth H. Levinson Angela R. Elbert

The American College of Coverage Counsel has recognized Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP partner Angela R. Elbert with the Thomas F. Segalla Service Award for her approach to the practice of insurance law.

The annual award by the ACCC recognizes dedication and service to the organization with the award named for the group’s first president.

Elbert, who chairs the insurance policyholder group at Neal Gerber & Eisenberg, was recognized for her significant contributions to the ACCC.

She has served as a committee co-chair and has twice co-chaired the ACCC Annual Conference, both coordinating speakers and ensuring quality programming for Fellows of the College.

•

Levinson and Stefani founding partner Kenneth “Ken” H. Levinson recently presented at the Belli Society’s webinar on “Law Firm Lessons from COVID-19.”

Founded in 1981, the Melvin M. Belli Society is a group of lawyers within the American Association for Justice who have distinguished themselves as trial lawyers and who are dedicated to the principles of education.

Lawyers join by invitation only and after approval of the board.