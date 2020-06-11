Robert E. Entin

Barnes & Thornburg LLP added Alexander J. Bandza as of counsel and Josh R. Denison as an associate.

Bandza defends toxic tort and wrongful-death claims arising out of alleged environmental and workplace exposures. He also counsels clients in evaluating and responding to alleged environmental misconduct in federal criminal investigations

Denison has experience in intellectual property acquisition, prosecution, transfer, as well as defensive and brand protection litigation. He regularly drafts patent applications for foreign and domestic prosecution and works on matters involving trademark infringement, trademark counterfeiting and patent infringement.

•

Polsinelli P.C. hosted a webinar titled “COVID-19 and America’s Return to Work: Organized Labor’s Challenge to Union and Non-Union Employers” on June 2.

The webinar discussion delved into labor issues arising from COVID-19 of which both union and non-union employers should be aware and become prepared. Topics included the rising concerns for non-unionized workforces due to COVID-19, how unionized workforces should be prepared for COVID-19-related protected concerted activity, and best practices for all employers to implement immediately as employees return to work.

The webinar discussion was led by Polsinelli shareholders Robert E. Entin, Jay M. Dade (Kansas City), Denise M. Delcore (Kansas City) and Mark D. Nelson (Denver), as well as associates Sara J. Robertson (St. Louis) and Henry J. Thomas (Kansas City).

All presenting attorneys are part of the firm’s labor and employment practice group, with Dade currently serving as practice chair.