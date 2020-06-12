Margaret P. Battersby Black

Margaret P. Battersby Black, a partner at Levin & Perconti, has been installed as treasurer of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association for 2020-2021.

Battersby Black is a plaintiff’s attorney with more than a decade of experience advocating on behalf of victims of nursing home abuse and neglect, medical malpractice and wrongful death cases.

She also is a founding member of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Women’s Caucus and is a Chicago Daily Law Bulletin 2020 Women in Law honoree.

•

Romanucci & Blandin LLC attorney David A. Neiman was named to the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association Board of Managers for 2020-2021.

He has been involved as a member of the organization on the Board of Advocates since 2016.

Neiman joins three other Romanucci & Blandin attorneys on the Board of Managers: Frank A. Sommario, Bhavani K. Raveendran and Robert S. Baizer.