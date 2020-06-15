Robert A. Clifford

The American Association of Justice will award Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices, the annual Lifetime Achievement Award for 2020, during the virtual Pass The Gavel and Awards Ceremony on July 15.

The award is given to an AAJ member “whose courtroom advocacy has, during a distinguished career, significantly advanced the rights of the wrongfully injured, and who by substantial service to AAJ and the trial bar, has significantly furthered the cause of justice and the mission of the Association.”

Clifford, who has been an AAJ member for more than 40 years, has represented many high-profile clients in complex personal-injury and wrongful-death cases, including serving as lead counsel in the consolidated litigation in federal district court involving the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX airliner in Ethiopia.

Clifford will also be honored at the AAJ Fourth Annual Evergreen Fund Reception on July 13, for his contributions in continuing to make AAJ successful as an AAJ Evergreen Advisory Board member.

•

Dinos & Young LLC has relocated from 20 S. Clark, Suite 1800, to a new address of 120 W. Madison, Suite 600.

Contact the firm at (312) 500-9135 and info@dinosandyoung.com, or visit dinosandyoung.com.