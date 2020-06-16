Matthew J. Murer Jason T. Lundy Meredith A. Duncan Susan E. Brice

Nijman Franzetti LLP added Susan E. Brice as a partner.

Since 1995, Brice has litigated state and federal disputes and has counseled clients on complicated scientific issues arising in environmental law, toxic torts and product liability.

She works with scientists on matters in the fields of genomics, toxicology and epidemiology in such industries as chemical manufacturing, energy production, food, agriculture and real estate.

Brice also litigates commercial matters and advises on and mitigates the environmental and exposure risks involved in major transactions, including international mergers and acquisitions, public-private partnership ventures and renewable energy deals.

•

Polsinelli P.C. hosted a webinar titled “Preparing for the Storm: Proactive Measures and Best Practices for Responding to CMS’ Nursing Home Crackdown” on June 10.

The webinar discussion delved into the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recent announcement that it will be increasing nursing home surveys and penalties following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics included an overview of CMS’s new initiative, including key timeline issues that nursing home providers need to know, key factors that indicate a facility is at higher risk for a survey and increased penalties, steps that facility leaders should take to lower its risk for a negative outcome, and ways in which plaintiff’s attorneys are strategically approaching these cases.

The webinar discussion was led by Polsinelli shareholders Meredith A. Duncan, Jason T. Lundy, Matthew J. Murer, Bobby Guy (Nashville), and Brian F. McEvoy (Atlanta).

All presenting attorneys are part of the firm’s health care practice group.