Michaeline Gordon

Cozen O’Connor added Meredith C. Slawe and Michael W. McTigue Jr., as co-chairs of its national class-actions practice group. Slawe will also co-lead the firm’s retail industry group.

Slawe and McTigue both join from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

Slawe represents several leading businesses in their most significant class actions in state and federal courts. She also advises clients on day-to-day operations, compliance measures and risk mitigation strategies.

McTigue defends aggregate claims asserted under state consumer protection laws, and advises companies on compliance with privacy and consumer protection-based statutes.

Michaeline Gordon, 60, died at home in South Barrington, Ill., on June 14, surrounded by her family.

She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Illinois, her law degree from the John Marshall Law School and an LL.M. in taxation at DePaul University College of Law.

Gordon’s law career was varied and prolific. She was a successful estate planning lawyer at Aronberg Goldgehn Davis & Garmisa. She was often requested to participate in numerous webinars, seminars and panels to share her extensive knowledge. She also spoke frequently on behalf of Northern Trust. An advocate for women, children and families, she supported organizations of empowerment.

Services will be private at Holy Family Parish in Inverness, Ill. A memorial service will also be held at the University Club of Chicago by invitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, the Hunger Project or Catholic Charities in Gordon’s honor.

Funeral information or online condolences are available by visiting www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or calling (847) 882-5580.