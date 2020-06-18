Christopher S. Hennessy

Christopher S. Hennessy, a member of Cozen O’Connor’s litigation department, has been named co-chair of the American Bar Association Section of Litigation, Employment & Labor Relations Law Committee for the 2020-21 bar year. He previously served as the committee’s newsletter editor.

The ABA Section of Litigation, Employment & Labor Relations Law Committee is one of the nation’s primary resources for all labor- and employment-related litigation. The substantive areas covered by the committee include employment discrimination, whistleblower claims, restrictive covenant litigation, employment torts, e-discovery and other types of claims.

At Cozen O’Connor, Hennessy focuses his practice on litigation, where he has counseled and assisted businesses across numerous industries, including claims by employers and employees.

•

Brady, Connolly & Masuda, P.C. announced the opening of its new office in St. Louis, Mo., effective June 12.

The St. Louis location will be the firm’s third regional office and represents another step in the firm’s growth.

The St. Louis office will serve current and new clients in the areas of workers’ compensation defense, civil litigation defense, Medicare compliance and employment law.