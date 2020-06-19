Brian LaCien

Brian LaCien, a managing partner of Smith LaCien LLP, has been selected by the board of managers of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association to serve on the Association of Justice board of governors for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Currently, he is the chair of the AAJ’s Aviation Section.

In addition, he currently serves as chair of the Tort Law Section of the Illinois State Bar Association.

His law firm concentrates on catastrophic injury, wrongful death and medical malpractice cases.

In response to the COVID19 pandemic, Legal Assistance Program has released a continuing legal education seminar called “Fear No Evil: COVID-19 Driven Anxiety.”

This presentation explains how fear, uncertainty, and anxiety all too often lead to a continual feedback loop that creates more fear and anxiety during the current pandemic. Two evidence-based practices to manage uncertainty and fear, while reducing anxiety are presented.

Up to six CLE credits can be earned. For access to all of LAP Virtual CLE courses, visit illinoislap.org/online-cle-2/.