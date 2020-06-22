Naiara F. Testai

Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym Ltd. added Naiara F. Testai as an associate in the firm’s immigration practice group.

Testai represents clients in all areas of immigration and nationality law. Prior to joining the firm, she worked as an attorney at the National Immigrant Justice Center.

Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP partner Juan Morado Jr. has been nominated by The Chicago Bar Association to serve on the organization’s 2020-21 board of managers for a full two-year term.

Morado, a member of the firm’s health care and life sciences practice group, has already been serving on the board following a temporary one-year appointment by CBA President Jesse H. Ruiz. Morado’s new term officially began on June 18.

As a board member, Morado will be tasked with building stronger connections between the 22,000-member CBA and the diverse bar associations throughout Chicago, and identifying ways that those bar associations can better support each other.

Morado is a health care regulatory and policy attorney who advises hospitals, health systems, physician groups, consulting firms, pharmacies and other clients, helping them to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and implement industry best practices.