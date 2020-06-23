Margo Wolf O’Donnell

Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP hosted a webinar titled “Disrupting Implicit Bias: Strategies for Success and Inclusion and Protection from Potential Liability” on June 17.

Part one of the two-part ADSC webinar series addressed the practical and legal impacts of failing to be inclusive. Panel speakers delved into how certain unconscious biases can negatively impact personnel decisions as well as other business decisions and potentially expose a company to liability.

Speakers included Benesch partners Margo Wolf O’Donnell and Richard D. Kalson (Columbus), as well as David Peitsch, P.E., chief legal officer and ethics and compliance officer at Keller.

O’Donnell co-chairs the firm’s labor and employment practice group.

•

Patrick Martin, of Cozen O’Connor’s Public Strategies practice, will be speaking at the SALT virtual conference about cannabis on a panel, “Cannabis Aisle,” featuring industry leaders at 1 p.m. on June 24.

The panel will involve a bipartisan discussion on the world’s largest emerging industry and the U.S. opportunity to increase jobs, tax revenue and global trade opportunity.

To register, visit salt.org/talks-register.