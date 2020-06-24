R. Elliott Halsey

Kelley Kronenberg PA added R. Elliott Halsey as an associate.

Halsey focuses his practice on mortgage foreclosure litigation and assisting banks and other financial service providers with regulatory, enforcement, transactional and litigation matters.

•

The Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education Seminar Series via Zoom on June 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Arthur S. Kallow, an attorney with the Leving firm, will present on strategies for preparing clients to successfully deal with guardians ad litem and child representatives during the pandemic.

James M. Hagler, also with the Leving firm, will present on the effective use of emergency petitions for temporary restraining orders and petitions for summary judgment in divorce cases.

Make reservations for this Zoom seminar by emailing Jennifer Whiteside at jwhiteside@levinglaw.com.

•

Married lawyers Richard Douglass and Jennifer Ladisch Douglass have formed a new firm, Douglass & Ladisch Douglass P.C., to represent individuals and businesses in all types of commercial disputes and real estate transactions.

Based in Elmhurst, the firm represents clients from across the country in connection with lawsuits, arbitrations and transactions throughout the Chicago area.