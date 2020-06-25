Thomas A. James Joseph F. Marinelli Faiq L. Mihlar

Faiq M. Mihlar — who is co-managing member of Heavner Beyers and Mihlar — has been appointed to the board of directors for the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation.

The IEJF was created in conjunction with the passage of the Equal Justice Act in 1999, which guaranteed access to the legal system for Illinois residents.

IEJF works to distribute funding to legal aid organizations throughout the state to support veterans, families in crisis, victims of domestic violence and seniors facing abuse and financial exploitation.

Fitch Even Tabin & Flannery LLP will present a free one-hour continuing legal education webinar, “Trade Secret Misappropriation: When and How to Take Action,” on July 16 at 11 a.m.

Fitch Even attorneys Joseph F. Marinelli and Thomas A. James will discuss the factors to consider when bringing a trade secret action, covering topics including pre-suit diligence and conduct; filing considerations related to jurisdiction and venue; other causes of action to consider; available relief; and protecting trade secrets during litigation.

For more information and to register, visit www.fitcheven.com.

Illinois Trial Lawyers Association Past President Jon G. Carlson died on Thursday, June 18, at his home. Carlson was ITLA President from 1987 to 1988.

A private family service was held June 22. A public celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets, PO Box 445, Troy IL 62294. Arrangements entrusted to Irwin Chapel, (618) 931-8000.