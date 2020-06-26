Heather R. Kissling Terese M. Connolly

Barnes & Thornburg LLP has added Terese M. Connolly as partner in the firm’s labor and employment department.

Connolly advises multinational corporations on a full spectrum of employment-related issues that arise when managing a global workforce.

She joins the firm from Culhane Meadows PLLC, where she was chair of the labor and employment practice group.

•

Marshall Gerstein & Borun LLP partner Heather R. Kissling was named in the 2020 edition of Managing Intellectual Property’s Top 250 Women in IP.

Kissling, who serves as the firm’s prosecution practice chair, is a leading IP practitioner in private practice who has performed exceptionally for her clients and for Marshall Gerstein in the past year.

She draws from 20 years of experience securing biotechnology patents to develop worldwide filing and prosecution strategies that further her clients’ business objectives.

•

Robert M. Fishman, co-chair of the financial restructuring and bankruptcy department at Fox Rothschild LLP, was named “The Nation’s Top Bankruptcy Fee Examiner” by the National Association of Legal Fee Analysis for the fifth consecutive year.

Each year, NALFA names leaders in financial services who have exhibited advanced knowledge and understanding of complex legal billing.