Kathryn A. Stieber was appointed by the DePaul University board of trustees as secretary of the university, effective July 1.Stieber also assumes the role of vice president and general counsel on that date.Stieber has served as assistant university secretary since 2019 and as deputy general counsel since 2007.She regularly provides university leadership with counsel and crisis management assistance in the areas of employment, contracts, compliance and litigation, as well as other legal issues affecting higher education …