Erin E. Clifford, partner at Clifford Law Offices, was unanimously elected to the WTTW/WFMT board of directors at its June 30 board meeting. She joins her father, Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices, on the board.Clifford Law Offices sponsors closed captioning of local programming on WTTW, one of the most watched public television stations in the country.• The North Suburban Bar Association is co-sponsoring a continuing legal education program titled “Hate Speech and the First …