Laura B. Lefkow-Hynes joined the Clark Law Group as a lead attorney.Lefkow-Hynes’ practice focuses on discrimination cases, involving Title VII and the Americans with Disabilities Act.Prior to joining Clark Law Group PLLC, she was with the Law Offices of Ruth I. Major P.C.
•
Polsinelli was awarded the 2020 Gold Standard Certification by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum for incorporating women into the highest levels of firm leadership. This is Polsinelli’s fourth time achieving the Gold Standard …