The Chinese American Bar Association of Greater Chicago and the American Arbitration Association will present a webinar on Aug. 12 at noon, “Arbitration Mythbusters: Addressing Misperceptions about Arbitration.”The program will discuss the arbitration process, when a case would be better resolved in arbitration and how to draft an arbitration clause. One hour of Illinois Continuing Legal Education credit has been approved for the event.To RSVP, email cabachicago@gmail.com.• Three young attorneys have been …