Chuhak & Tecson P.C. elevated attorneys Evan D. Blewett, Michael W. Debre III and Leynee Cruz Flores to principals at the firm.Blewett focuses his practice on secured lending, real estate transactions, commercial litigation, contract law and corporate compliance.Debre’s practice represents financial institutions in matters like loan enforcement, insolvency, fraud, breach of contract, replevin, conversion, mortgage foreclosures and appeals.Flores focuses her practice on trust and estate administration and …