The Board of Governors of the Illinois State Bar Association elected Ava George Stewart, owner of The Law Office of Ava George Stewart P.C., as ISBA secretary, and Tamika R. Walker, associate at DeRango & Cain LLC in Rockford, as ISBA treasurer.Stewart, a criminal-defense attorney, has been active with the ISBA since 2003. She’s served on the Board of Governors and the Illinois Bar Foundation’s Board of Directors since 2016. She chaired ISBA’s Traffic Laws and Courts Section Council in 2011-12 and its …