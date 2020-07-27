Richard F. Burke Jr. and James C. Pullos, partners at Clifford Law Offices, spoke at a Northwest Suburban Bar Association seminar, “Business Interruption Claims: A discussion of the practical and legal issues,” on July 22.Burke and Pullos, who have been handling loss of revenue claims for Illinois businesses due to their required closure during the pandemic, discussed language in insurance policies that may trigger coverage due to COVID-19 business losses as well as disputed issues involving direct physical loss or damage, …