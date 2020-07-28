Social worker Michelle Knipmeyer joined the North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic’s domestic violence practice group. Knipmeyer will help meet the unique challenges of domestic violence victims, coordinate resources, and assist with the complex issues related to health, housing, and social environments. She previously worked at University Settlement Society of New York, a social service agency that assists immigrant and low-income families.• On Aug. 11, Salvi Schostok & Pritchard Founder and Managing Equity …