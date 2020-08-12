Former judge Dorothy French Mallen has joined Webster Egan, now known as Webster Egan Mallen Mediations.Before her retirement from the bench in July, Mallen spent more than 19 years as a DuPage County judge. For the last 13 years, she heard civil cases in the court’s Law Division.• The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation named three lawyers to its board of directors: Shanin T. Farmer, a Chicago-based legal strategist; Faiq M. Mihlar, managing member of Heavner Beyers & Mihlar LLC in Decatur, and Harold B …