Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger LLP opened a new office in Milwaukee and named partner Navroz J. Daroga as its leader.Daroga, an attorney licensed in Wisconsin, is also an engineer and entrepreneur that represents clients in business transactions, technology licensing and real estate. He was previously president of NJD Law S.C. in Mequon, Wis.The expansion adds a third city to SFGH’s footprint, in addition to Chicago and New York.• Romanucci & Blandin LLC managing partner Gina A. DeBoni has received …