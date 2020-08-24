Fox Rothschild LLP added Gray I. Mateo-Harris as a partner and Kelsey J. Schmidt as an associate to the firm’s labor and employment department in the Chicago office.Mateo-Harris represents employers in workplace litigation. Schmidt defends employers against claims of discrimination, retaliation, harassment and wage and hour violations. Both attorneys were previously with Barnes & Thornburg LLP.• The Illinois Bar Foundation elected its officers for the organization’s 2020-21 fiscal year.Lisa M. Nyuli …