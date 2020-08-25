Gary L. Gassman, co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s professional liability coverage practice, was elected as the next chair-elect of the American Bar Association’s Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section. He is on track to become chair during the 2022-23 bar year.Gassman focuses his practice in the areas of insurance coverage counseling and litigation.• The American Jewish Committee awarded Sidley Austin LLP partner Bruce R. Braun its 2020 Judge Learned Hand Human Relations Award in recognition for his …