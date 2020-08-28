The Illinois Supreme Court will host a memorial service in honor of the late Justice Charles E. Freeman, who served on the court from 1990 to 2008. He died on March 2 at age 86.The service will be livestreamed via Blue Room Stream on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.Chief Justice Anne M. Burke will make opening and closing remarks, according to the high court’s announcement. Other speakers will include Justice P. Scott Neville Jr., former Supreme Court justices Benjamin K. Miller and Robert R. Thomas, 1st District …