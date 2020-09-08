Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP added Terence G. Banich as a partner to insolvency and restructuring practice in Chicago.Banich was previously co-chair of the bankruptcy litigation practice group at Fox Rothschild LLP. He concentrates his practice on commercial and bankruptcy litigation.• Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus appointed Romanucci & Blandin LLC partner Stephan D. Blandin and DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC partner Adam J. Levitt as interim co-lead counsel in the class-action suit against Commonwealth …