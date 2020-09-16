On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reappointed four attorneys as arbitrators for the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission.David A. Kane, Paul-Eric Seal, Anthony C. Erbacci and Steven J. Fruth will each continue to serve for additional three-year terms.The IWCC decides disputes between employees and employers arising from work-related injuries and illnesses. Its arbitrators try those disputes, render awards and enter settlement contracts.• Illinois Legal Aid Online will host its 10th annual benefit, The Light in …