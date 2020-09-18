The Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing added Michelle J. Gilbert as legal director to lead its COVID-19 eviction defense project.Previously at Legal Aid Chicago, Gilbert brings 30 years of experience. She has undertaken a wide range of litigation on behalf of people with low income in the areas of housing, bankruptcy, health confidentiality and discrimination.LCBH bills itself as the Chicago area’s only civil legal aid agency that advocates solely for renters.• Barack Ferrazzano added Allison N. Powers …