Levin Ginsburg Ltd. has elevated Walker R. Lawrence to partner.Lawrence is an experienced business lawyer who focuses on complicated employment and labor law matters, as well as mergers and acquisitions, contracts and due diligence.• Fitch Even Tabin & Flannery LLP will present a free one-hour CLE webinar, “Latest Developments in the Patentability of AI- and Software-Based Inventions,” on Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.Attorneys Thomas F. Lebens and Zachary Van Engen will provide an update on the latest legal …