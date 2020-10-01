Greenberg Traurig LLP added data privacy and security attorney Jena M. Valdetero as a shareholder in the firm’s cybersecurity practice in Chicago.Valdetero advises clients on complex data privacy and security issues and has led more than 1,000 data breach investigations. She was previously with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.• Loyola University Chicago School of Law appointed Thomas F. McInerney as executive director of the Rule of Law for Development Program, where he has taught since the program launched …