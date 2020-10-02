White & Case LLP added Bojan Guzina as a partner in its financial restructuring and insolvency practice and Michael C. Andolina as a partner in its commercial litigation practice. Both were previously with Sidley Austin LLP.Guzina represents companies and other parties in complex business reorganizations, out-of-court restructurings and workouts, debt restructurings, and insolvency matters and Andolina is a commercial litigator with deep experience in restructuring litigation.• Sweeney Scharkey & Blanchard LLC …