Winston & Strawn LLP added Carol Anne Huff as a partner to the firm’s capital markets and securities practice.Huff focuses on corporate and securities law with an emphasis on private equity firms and public companies in capital markets transactions and in mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and restructurings. She was previously a partner at Arnold & Porter LLP.• King & Spalding LLP added Timothy P. FitzSimons as a partner in its corporate, finance and investments group.FitzSimons represents boards …