Corboy & Demetrio partner William T. Gibbs serves on the committee for the Concussion Legacy Foundation’s 13th Legacy Gala, which will be held virtually tonight at 6 p.m. featuring author Malcolm Gladwell.Information and tickets are available at concussionfoundation.org/gala.• The Chinese American Bar Association of Greater Chicago will host its 34th Annual installation ceremony on Oct.19 at 5:30 p.m. in a virtual program.CABA will swear in its new officers, including incoming president Ivy Lee, an associate …