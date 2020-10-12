The Catholic Lawyers Guild of Chicago hosted its 86th Annual Votive Red Mass of the Holy Spirit on Oct. 6.During the virtual event, three members of Chicago’s legal community were awarded. Cook County Associate Judge Patricia Mendoza was honored with a Special Service Award for her dedication to public service and work with juveniles in the criminal justice system.Tanya Woods, a principal in her own solo practice and executive director of the Westside Justice Center, was honored as the Catholic Lawyer of the Year for …