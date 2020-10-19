The circuit judges of DuPage County elected Louis B. Aranda and Demetrios N. Panoushis to serve as associate judges in the 18th Judicial Circuit Court.Aranda is a partner at Hunt Aranda & Subach Ltd. in Bensenville, and Panoushis is a partner at Marquardt & Belmonte P.C. in Wheaton.• Cozen O’Connor partner Jenny R. Goltz was named co-chair of the Technology in the Practice and Workplace Committee within the American Bar Association’s Labor and Employment Law Section.Goltz previously served as the …