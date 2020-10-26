Levenfeld Pearlstein LLC added Suzanne L. Shier as of counsel and Stephanie N. Ross as an associate in the firm’s trusts and estates practice group. Both were previously with the Northern Trust Co.Shier has decades of experience advising high-net worth individuals and families in wealth, tax, business, and philanthropic planning. She is also an adjunct professor at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in the taxation program.Ross focuses on helping individuals, families, and closely-held businesses protect their …