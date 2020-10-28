Johnson & Bell shareholder Kevin G. Owens was elected chair of the board of directors of ALFA International at the organization’s annual business meeting on Oct. 21-23. He will serve a two-year term in that post.ALFA International is a global networks of law firms. Owens was elected to ALFA’s board of directors in 2017 and most recently served as vice-chair of the board.• The Northern Illinois University College of Law hosted its race and the law conversation on “Combating Structural Racism in U …