Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP promoted four Chicago attorneys to partner, part of its largest class in more than a decade.The new local partners are J. Matthew W. Haws, financial markets litigation and enforcement; Stephanie K. Hor-Chen, insolvency and restructuring; Andrew L. McKay, private wealth and Sarah Weber, financial markets litigation and enforcement.• Salvi Schostok & Pritchard managing partner Patrick A. Salvi II will speak at a virtual event for the Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice Law Society at …