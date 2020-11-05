The digital currency exchange business Coinbase added Chicago attorney Katherine G. Minarik as vice president and deputy general counsel of litigation.Minarik was previously general counsel at Dyson and sat on the Dyson Americas leadership team.
•
The LOGS Network, a Bannockburn-based network of affiliated mortgage-servicing and consumer-credit law firms, announced that most of its members will operate under the name LOGS Legal Group LLP starting on Jan 1. Under the new structure, LOGS Legal Group LLP …