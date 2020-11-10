Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP elevated Chicago attorney Christian M. Auty to partner, one of 20 promotions across the firm.Auty is an experienced adviser in a wide range of data privacy and security matters. He has helped hundreds of companies in diverse industries navigate complex data privacy and security regimes, including the California Consumer Privacy Act, the GDPR, HIPAA and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act.• Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP added Shaska R. Dice as a senior associate.Dice has more than 10 years of …