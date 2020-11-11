Haynes and Boone LLP added J. Kelly Bufton as senior counsel in Chicago.Bufton has almost 40 years of experience handling complex real estate transactions nationwide across a range of market and geographic sectors. He was previously a partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP.• Elrod Friedman LLP added Christina T. Lynch as an associate to the firm.Lynch focuses her practice on municipal law, government ethics, election law, and real estate. She previously served as an internal legal advisor to the Cook County Assessor on …