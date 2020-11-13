Northern Trust and Advocate Aurora Health are hosting their ninth annual Professional Advisor Forum, with two online sessions this month each worth one CLE credit hour.The first session, today from 1 to 2:15 p.m., is “Shining Light through Darkness: Planning in the Shadow of Fear, Social Distancing, Uncertainty & the Election.” Speakers include Ron Mallicoat, group managing director at Northern Trust; Randy A. Varju, foundation president and chief development officer for Advocate Aurora Health; Paul Lee, chief tax …