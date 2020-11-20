Foley & Lardner LLP appointed partner Joanne Molinaro to vice-chair of the firm’s Bankruptcy & Business Reorganization Practice in Chicago.Molinaro is a seasoned trial lawyer and bankruptcy practitioner, litigating disputes in some of the largest Ponzi scheme bankruptcy cases in the U.S., defending and prosecuting multimillion-dollar avoidance lawsuits, and trying landlord and tenant disputes in complex Chapter 11 cases.• Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP added Paul R. Hoffman as a partner to the firm …