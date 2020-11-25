Lavelle Law added Christina M. Martell as an associate to the firm’s family law practice group at their Schaumburg office.Martell spent the last three years as a sole practitioner handling adoption, divorce, minor guardianship, parentage, real estate, civil litigation and estate planning matters.• Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP acquired Redgrave LLP, an e-discovery firm with a Chicago office. South Carolina-based Nelson Mullins will merge Redgrave with its Encompass subsidiary to form Encompass …