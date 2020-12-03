Venable LLP has opened an office in Chicago.Three of the new partners in the construction group, Kenneth M. Roberts, Heidi Hennig Rowe and Mark C. Friedlander, were previously at Schiff Hardin LLP.Roberts concentrates his practice in construction law, project controls, and procurement contracts, on behalf of owners in the energy industry and on government infrastructure projects.Rowe, who has experience in contract drafting and the negotiation of design and construction contracts, handles contracts on an annual basis for …