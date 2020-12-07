Dickinson Wright PLLC announced the firm will open a Chicago office effective January 1, 2021, with the acquisition of Stahl Cowen Crowley Addis LLC.The Chicago office, which is set to be housed at 55 W. Monroe, Suite 1200, will be led by Jeffrey J. Stahl and will handle real estate, corporate, litigation, employment and M&A as well as restructuring and arbitration matters.• Freeborn & Peters LLP announced the formation of the firm’s consumer products industry team, led by partner Jeremy D. Richardson …